Paul Finebaum Says CFP Committee is 'Not Serious' in Link to Georgia's Ranking
College football analyst says the college football playoff committee is 'not serious' in link to Georgia's ranking.
The third round of college football playoff rankings came out Tuesday evening and they were met with a lot of criticism. A lot of the attention was centered around Georgia, as the committee bumped them up two spots to No. 10 following their win over Tennessee, a top-10 team at the time they played.
Many media pundits voiced their opinions on Georgia's ranking and Paul Finebaum was many to do so. And in typical Finebaum fashion, he did not hold back one bit.
“But this committee is not serious,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “There are football coaches on this committee and there is no way those football coaches can tell me or anyone else with a straight face that they really think Indiana, Penn State, Miami, schools like that are better than Georgia. It’s not possible.”
That wasn't all that Finebaum had to say though. He kept piling on.
“We shouldn’t [be fine with that logic]. Listen, just because there are new members on the committee doesn’t mean they have to do a lousy job and, so far, they have done a lousy job. What they’ve really done is they’ve put Georgia in a box because Georgia doesn’t have another quality opponent, although they’re playing a team in two weeks that beat Miami. They don’t have a route to get higher,” Finebaum said. “Why is that important? Yeah, they’re in the Playoff, but they’ll start the Playoff on the road at Penn State, at Indiana, at one of these schools that, in my opinion, really haven’t done anything. If Indiana has a great game Saturday, good for them, but I don’t think they will and they should not be where they are based on their schedule so far because they have beaten no one so far.”
College Football Playoff Rankings (November 19)
- Oregon (1st Seed)
- Ohio State (5th Seed)
- Texas (2nd Seed)
- Penn State (6th Seed)
- Indiana (7th Seed)
- Notre Dame (8th Seed)
- Alabama (9th Seed)
- Miami (3rd Seed)
- Ole Miss (10th Seed)
- Georgia (11th Seed)
- Tennessee
- Boise State (4th Seed)
- SMU
- BYU (12th Seed)
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
