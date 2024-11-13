Paul Finebaum Says Georgia's CFP Ranking is a 'Complete Travesty'
College football analyst Paul Finebaum says Georgia's latest college football playoff ranking is a 'complete travesty'.
The Georgia Bulldogs took their second loss of the season on the road against Ole Miss last week and it of course had an impact on their college football playoff ranking. Georgia was ranked third in the first round of rankings, but have now dropped to No. 12 and would be ranked 13th in the playoff format if they started today.
One point that a lot of viewers made was Georgia being ranked ahead of Miami in last week's rankings despite Georgia already having a loss and Miami being undefeated at the time, but a loss on the road to a ranked team dropped Georgia further back than an unranked road loss for the Hurricanes against Georgia Tech did this week. However, perhaps nobody was more out spoken about the latest rankings than Paul Finebaum was.
On his appearance on the show Get Up on Wednesday. Finebaum had this to say about the committee's decision to drop the Bulldogs out of the top 12:
“You have to start by saying that what the committee said last night was a complete travesty,” Paul Finebaum said. “There’s no getting around it. I know they work hard. They sit in a room at a five-star resort ordering caviar and champagne and sit around and talk about college football when they have 4,000 members to look at. So, I don’t know how they came up with these numbers. Georgia started the season against Clemson, which has been ranked in the top 10 at the time. Their road schedule has been the toughest of anyone in the country, as you pointed out. They went to Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. They’ve all been ranked in the top 10. They also went to Kentucky, which is very poor but they did beat Ole Miss, which is ranked inside the system.”
Ultimately, Georgia just needs to beat Tennessee and take care of business against UMass and Georgia Tech to earn their spot back in the playoff. But for a team that has the toughest strength of schedule in the country right now, a question might need to be asked if the committee is taking that into enough consideration right now.
