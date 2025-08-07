Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Lineman Jalen Carter Ranked 43rd Best Player in NFL
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter has been ranked as the 43rd-best player in the NFL following the 2024 season.
The NFL's long-awaited "Top-100" list has returned as players around the league rank their top 100 players from the 2024 season and offer their thoughts and opinions as to what makes these players so special.
The latest player to receive a ranking is Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who ranked 43rd on this year's list. This is the defensive lineman's first time being ranked on the NFL Top-100 list after not receiving a ranking following his rookie season.
Throughout the 2024 season, Carter wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, finishing with a career-high 42 total tackles during the regular season. He also flourished in the postseason with another pair of sacks and was an integral piece to Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
"He's a freaking ball player. This kid is freaking good," said New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy. "I think his ceiling is being one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL."
As Carter begins his third season in the NFL, the Eagles defensive lineman will look to continue his dominant streak and further assert himself as one of the most dominant players in professional football.
Carter and the Eagles will begin the 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th, against their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m., and coverage will be aired on NBC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily