Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter Projected to Become Top 25 NFL Player in 2025
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter has been projected to become one of the best players in the NFL during the 2025 season.
The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching as the league's 32 teams prepare to begin another gauntlet for a chance at the Super Bowl. With so many teams having lofty expectations, many organizations will need rely on their star players in order to accomplish their goals.
One player who will be crucial to his team's success is Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter. According to CBS Sports, Carter is projected to be ranked as the 17th-best player in the league during the 2025 season.
"In his second season in 2024, Carter emerged as a force inside on the Eagles' defense." Wrote CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. "He played really well down the stretch and in the run to win the Super Bowl. Look for him to be even better this year."
Carter finished the 2024 season with an impressive 42 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. The defensive lineman's efforts played a crucial role in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
As the Eagles' 2025 season approaches, many anticipate that Carter will take another step in his young career to become one of the NFL's most dominant players on the interior defensive line.
Carter and the Eagles will begin the 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th, against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.
