Philadelphia Eagles Select Georgia's Smael Mondon in the 2025 NFL Draft
Another Georgia Bulldog has come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the NFL Draft weekend continues, teams are beginning to put the finishing touches on their 2025 draft class and are making their late-round selections. One of the latest players to be taken in this year's draft is Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mondon was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class and was a massive defensive piece during Georgia’s 2022 national championship season. The linebacker routinely played through injuries and even elected to return for last season in 2024. His dedication and loyalty to the sport is somewhat of an overlooked skillset he possesses but it will have an immediate impact on his new team as he continues his NFL career.
Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action.
How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft
- Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn
