PHOTOS: Georgia Handles Auburn At Home During Crazy Weekend of College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs led from start to finish Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. We have all of the sights and sounds from the contest.
The Bulldogs offense, while not extremely explosive, was much more effective this afternoon as the Dawgs sustained multiple drives of 10 plays or more and played relatively mistake-free. Running back Trevor Etienne turned in a 75-yard preformance on the ground and reached the endzone twice.
The Bulldogs' defense was also much improved after last week's showing as the Dawgs' pass rush was much more disruptive. There were moments however, where the defense did show some struggles as they missed a handful of key tackles that allowed the Tigers to sustain drives and even, in some instances, score points.
The game was put to a close thanks to a 40+ yard field goal from Peyton Woodring to put it back as a three score game. The defense then responded by getting a stop at their on 30-yard line to keep Auburn out of the end zone. Georgia walks away with a solid 31-13 victory over the Auburn Tigers.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily