PHOTOS: Georgia Routs Clemson To Start 2024 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs got their 2024 campaign kicked off on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers and they proved why they were the number one team in the preseason rankings. Georgia walked away with a 34-3 win over the Tigers and it was a dominating performance by a multitude of players this weekend.
Here's our photo album from the START of the 2024 Georgia Football Season
RECAP - Georgia 34, Clemson 3
True freshman running back was the star of the game. Trevor Etienne, the transfer out of Florida, was suspended for the game due to an offseason arrest and so Frazier became the star of the show. He finished the day with 11 carries, for 83 yards and a touchdown. In the second half, Frazier really showed off his skillset by making some impressive cuts and creating some explosive plays in the back field. Quarterback Carson Beck had a solid first game as he finished 23/33 for 278 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came from Colbie Young in the end zone on a fade ball, showcasing the reason why the Bulldogs wanted to bring him in.
On defense for Georgia, there were a litany of plays made by multiple people. Safety Malaki Starks made yet another eye popping interception in the second half to really seal the deal for Georgia. Several Georgia players had tackles for loss against Clemson including Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and true freshman linebacker Justin Williams.
Georgia went into halftime only up 6-0 against Clemson but really turned it on in the second half. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Beck started to settle in and took over from that point on. Georgia's defense also had some crucial third down stops to keep the momentum in their favor and Clemson was never able to answer back with a touchdown of their own. A slow start turned into a week one dominating performance and it was a group effort from the top ranked Bulldogs.
