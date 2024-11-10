PHOTOS: Georgia Whipped on the Road vs Ole Miss
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the 2024 season as they were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels by a score of 28-10 in Oxford, Mississippi. This is the Bulldogs' first loss to a team not named Alabama since the 2020 season.
Here are the sights ands sounds from the SEC battle
Georgia has No. 7 Tennessee up next on the schedule at home. This will be their first home game since Missisippi State when Georgia played them ahead of Texas. The Bulldogs are in a must-win situation now for the rest of the season and it starts with the Volunteers. If Georgia can make it to 10-2 at the end of the season, then they will likely have a shot at the college football playoff.
However, what gets interesting now is the SEC is set to have a handful of teams sitting with two losses at the end of the season. Ole Miss has two losses, LSU has two losses, Texas A&M has two losses, Alabama has two losses and Missouri has two losses. Some clairty will be provided on Saturday though as LSU and Alabama will face off against one another and one team will be handed their third loss of the season.
It's not a completely clear path to the playoffs for the Bulldogs now, but they should still be in a position to be one of the top-12 teams at the end of it. As long as they stay at two losses.
