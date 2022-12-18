Skip to main content

WATCH: George Pickens Makes Another Insane Catch

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes another insane grab against the Carolina Panthers.

Several former Georgia players have been balling out in their rookie seasons in the NFL this year, but none have been as impressive as George Pickens. He has become a viral sensation during his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers for consistently making eye-popping catches. 

This week, he did it again against the Carolina Panthers as he high-pointed the football over the Panther defender, used his strong hands to hold onto the football and reeled in the ball for a 38-yard gain. 

This highlight reel-worthy catch comes a week after Pickens received some high praise from Marlon Humphrey, a veteran defensive back for the Baltimore Ravens, after their matchup last weekend. 

Humphrey said that Pickens was "burning him" all game and that he has "a lot of dawg in him." Pickens would finish the game with three receptions for 78 yards. 

This season for the Steelers, Pickens has racked up 40 receptions, 590 yards and 2 touchdowns. He is also averaging just under 15 yards per reception. The former second-round pick has been showing out in his first year in the big league and looks like a player who will be around for a long time. 

NFL GMs fell in love with Pickens as a prospect due to his ability to consistently beat defenders over the top and win one-on-one matchups at a high rate. That paired with his burning speed has quickly translated into him being one of the more promising young players in football. 

