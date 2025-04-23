Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest for George Pickens
Multiple teams have reportedly discussed Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens in trade talks as the NFL draft approaches.
https://x.com/Schultz_Report/status/1915113187625804226
This tweet from Jordan Schultz (Fox Sports NFL insider) details that multiple teams have asked the Steelers about Pickens in trade discussions and calls the talented wide receiver "a name to watch this week." Schultz also reports that while the Steelers are not actively shopping Pickens, conversations have taken place.
This week is an important one as trade discussions are going on all over the NFL with the draft scheduled to start at 8 pm on Thursday. The Steelers currently hold the 21st overall pick in the first round. With a receiver as talented as Pickens being discussed in trade talks, one would have to imagine that the Steelers would be looking to move up in the first round if they were to trade away one of their best players.
Pickens is on the final year of his current contract and will be looking to sign a large contract next offseason.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily