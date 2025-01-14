Potential Fake Injury Rule Change Coming to College Football
A potential rule for fake injuries could be coming to college football.
The 2024 college football season isn't officially over yet as Notre Dame and Ohio State are set to face off in the national title game, but offseason antics are already beginning. One of which is the discussion of potential rule changes for the sport, and one being discussed right now has been a hot topic in college football for a while.
Fake injuries have become a tactic used by many defenses in the sport. It forces offense to stop their tempo and allow a defense to make substitutions or at the very least allow them to catch their breath for a moment. A new rule has been proposed though that would penalize teams for having a player fake an injury.
“Here’s an interesting discussion point in Charlotte at the AFCA convention to slow feigning injuries: Any injured player would be sidelined the rest of the drive,”Dellenger wrote on Twitter.“Coaches could use a timeout to reinstate player. It’s expected to be on the agenda at head coaches’ meetings today.”
Other recent rule changes that have come into college football over the years is the addition of the two-minute timeout and that the play clock no longer stops after every first down. So this would not be the first big rule change in the sport, and it continues to show that discussions are continuing to be had on ways to improve the sport.
