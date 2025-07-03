Predicting Everything Head Coach Kirby Smart Will Discuss During 2025 SEC Media Days
Predicting everything Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart will discuss during his time at the 2025 SEC Media Days.
Gunner Stockton
A new starting quarterback is always a subject of discussion for teams in the offseason. But for the Bulldogs, Gunner Stockton is a unique case. The Dawgs' presumed starter has played on the biggest of stages in the sport, yet many remain skeptical of his ability to lead Georgia to another national championship. Smart has already reiterated his belief in Stockton, but he will likely continue to do so during media days.
Bret Bielema's Comments
Earlier in the offseason, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema made a rather interesting remark implying that the Bulldogs illegally tampered with running back Josh McCray ahead of his entrance into the transfer portal. Smart has not provided a public statement on the matter, but the subject could come up during the question portions of Media Days.
House vs NCAA Settlement
Perhaps the most monumental story of the offseason, the House vs NCAA settlement is expected to usher in a new wave of roster limits, rev-sharing models, and many other regulations that will change college athletics forever. Smart will likely mention how he and his program are adapting to the new regulations will eventually be set in place.
"Passion, Fire, and Energy"
This appears to be the slogan Smart has taken up throughout the offseason and has reiterated numerous times that it is what he will be looking for in his players during the 2025 college football season. Look for Smart (and his players) to mention this saying throughout the week.
Bouncing Back From a "Down Year"
Although the Bulldogs won the SEC Championship and reached the College Football Playoff for the third time in four seasons, many critics labeled the Dawgs' 2024 season a "down year". While Smart will likely push back on this notion, the coach will certainly emphasize how he and his staff are looking to improve in
New Transfer Portal Windows
The push to limit transfer portal windows to only one period per year has been a hot-button issue among college football head coaches for quite some time. Smart has also voiced his desire to limit the window in which players can officially enter the portal to just once a year, as opposed to a winter and spring window. Smart will likely touch on this topic at some point during media days.
Facing a Difficult Schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to face one of the more difficult schedules in the SEC this season. The Dawgs will host Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss, along with a handful of their formidable SEC opponents. Expect Smart to be asked about this throughout media days.
Media Days will take place on July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. A full list and schedule of the coaches attending and which days they will speak is listed below.
2025 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 14
- LSU – Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
- Auburn – Hugh Freeze
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
- Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
- Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
- Florida – Billy Napier
- Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
- Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
- Arkansas – Sam Pittman
- Kentucky – Mark Stoops
- Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
- Texas A&M – Mike Elko
