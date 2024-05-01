Predicting Georgia's Defensive Stat Leaders in 2024
Georgia is stacked on defense heading into the 2024 season. Who will lead that group on the stat sheet?
After a (relatively) off year on defense in 2023, Kirby Smart and his defensive staff are looking to get back to their run-stuffing, soul-crushing, smothering defensive way this fall. Luckily for them, they have a deep and talented group of playmakers to field on Saturdays.
Out of that depth, a few leaders always seem to emerge. Here's who we believe will lead Georgia's defense statistically in 2024.
Tackles: Smael Mondon - LB
It's actually been defensive backs, not linebackers, that have led Georgia in tackles in two of the past three seasons. Lewis Cine led the team in 2021 and Tykee Smith was first this past season. In 2022, it was Mondon. He was also second to Smith last year. With 144 tackles over the past couple of seasons, Mondon has the experience and talent to lead this Georgia team again.
Tackles for loss - Joenel Aguero - S
Mykel Williams seems like the easy choice here, but with the way Georgia rotates players on the defensive line, it's rare to see one of their defensive linemen fill up the stat sheet. Tykee Smith led Georgia with tackles for loss with 8.5 last season and Aguero is replacing him. With the amount of quick passes behind the line of scrimmage in football in today's game, Aguero will have plenty of opportunities to get guys down behind the line.
Sacks: Jalon Walker - LB
Georgia is going to unleash Walker in 2024. Last season he led the team in sacks with 5.0 but Georgia struggled to find him a consistent place on the field. This fall he's going to be a third down assassin. Think freshman Harold Perkins at LSU. Don't think, just get after the quarterback.
Interceptions: Malaki Starks - S
Georgia plays a lot of Cover 2 and Cover 4 defensives, leaving two safeties high, and teams typically try to avoid throwing to the side of the field with Malaki Starks. With that said, we may see a revolving door at the safety spot opposite Starks, so he should still be your favorite to lead the Dawgs in picks. He had five in his career, just eight short of his head coach Kirby Smart's 13 for sixth all-time at Georgia.
