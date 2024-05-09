Georgia's Kirby Smart Gives First Impressions of Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart provided his first impressions of new Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer.
SEC football and college football as a whole has undergone some changes this offseason, but perhaps none were bigger than the change that occurred at Alabama back in January. The legendary head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement which led to the program hiring former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. While DeBoer hasn't been around the SEC for long, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided his initial thoughts on the new head man.
Coach Smart was one of several SEC head coaches to participate in the celebrity pro-am at Greystone Golf and Country Club. Prior to Smart beginning his round, he provided media with his time to talk about both coach DeBoer and Saban.
“Don’t know much about Kalen,” Smart said. “I’ve been in a couple meetings with him, SEC head coach meetings. Been great to get to know him. Shared some thoughts in those meetings that we all share, kind of in our little head coach family, but seemed like a great guy.”
As for what Smart had to say about coach Saban, he had nothing but good things to say about his former boss, as per usual.
“Nick’s been great,” Smart said. “He’s been wonderful for my career. He’s a great man. He’s a leader in college football, he continues to do that. He’s been very supportive of me and my family.”
Smart and DeBoer are set to face off against one another this season on Sept. 28 as the Bulldogs will travel to the Crimson Tide for a big-time conference matchup. While this year's game may feel a little differently than it would if Smart and Saban were standing across one another for an epic matchup, many will be eager to see how DeBoer fares against a program like the one Smart has built in Athens.
