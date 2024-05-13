Kirby Smart Comments on Georgia's Tough 2024 College Football Schedule
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart comments on the Bulldogs' tough 2024 college football schedule.
Georgia's football program is once again preparing for another national title run this upcoming season. Many media pundits view the Bulldogs as the favorite to take home the championship this season, but they will have to maneuver through a tough schedule.
Head coach Kirby Smart was on the Paul Finebaum show on Monday to discuss the upcoming season. When asked about Georgia's schedule this year, the head ball coach didn't sugarcoat it. Smart knows what lies ahead for his program isn't exactly an easy task.
“We’ll be the favorite in some people’s eyes,” Smart said. “Some people will find things wrong with us. We’ve got a really hard schedule. We play three top-15 teams on the road in our conference, that’s tough.”
The road games Smart is referencing are Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. While the Crimson Tide may not have Nick Saban anymore, making the trip out to Tuscaloosa is always a tough one. The Longhorns are coming off a near national title game berth with Quinn Ewers returning and Ole Miss looks to be on the upward trend of being a contender this year after attacking the portal this offseason.
Smart did mention that he knows they have a good football team and one that only got better through additions made from the transfer portal and the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia also returns keynote starters such as Carson Beck, Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams.
Georgia came just short of a college football playoff berth last season after a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game knocked them out of contention, but with the expanded playoff being introduced this season, it's safe to assume the Bulldogs won't ever have to worry about that happening again under Coach Smart.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
