Raiders TE Brock Bowers Reveals Who Hit Him Hardest in His College Football Career
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers reveals which player hit him the hardest during his college football career.
Brock Bowers has played just one season in the NFL, but has already become a household name in the league and is one of the most promising young stars at the tight end position. But while Bowers is one of the most dominant players in the sport, the tight end is not immune to receiving a big hit.
During an episode of "Bussin' With the Boys", Bowers recounted a handful of stories from his football career. The tight end was asked to reveal which player hit him the hardest during his time at the University of Georgia.
Bowers revealed that it was Bulldogs teammate, Trayvon Walker, who hit him the hardest during his time in college football.
"I think he [Walker] had carbon-fiber wrist braces and stuff, so he would be out there just clubbing people." Said Bowers. "I would try to block him, and he would club my arms, and I just remember my arms being so beat up. Bowers also recounted a story where Walker "leveled" him during a practice one afternoon.
Walker would go on to become the first overall selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft and has recorded multiple 10-sack seasons during his time in the league. Bowers would of course, also become a first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and would turn in a historic rookie season.
Bowers and the Raiders will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to New England to face the Patriots. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2023 season.
