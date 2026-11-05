Recruiting Buzz: Multiple Georgia Football Commits Release Eye-Opening Season Highlights

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs are getting close to signing another elite recruiting class in the 2027 cycle. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have 24 commitments and added several in the secondary over the last two months.

One of them is three-star safety Braylon Miller. One of Georgia's newest commitments, Braylon is a do-it-all athlete for the Newton Rams who can make game-changing plays in all three phases of the game. The 5-foot-10 190-pounder from Covington, Georgia earned an offer from the Dawgs in early October and jumped on board about two weeks later.

He may be one of the lower-ranked prospects on Georgia's commit list, but the tape tells another story. Miller is an explosive ball-carrier on offense who can fly all over the field defensively. The sure-tackling safety shows terrific ball skills, natural athleticism, and is one of the breakout prospects this fall across the state in the 2027 class.

As a senior this fall Miller has been incredible productive for the undefeated 9-0 Rams. On defense, Miller's tackled everything in sight this fall with 100 tackles, nine TFLs, three sacks, three INTs and five forced fumbles. On offense he's carried the ball 25 times for 372 yards and five touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns. He's one of Georgia's most underrated recruits currently ranked as the No. 115 safety prospect in the country.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23649204/6a8dbc94cf12a3c2dca5a066

Another safety commitment having a terrific season is Lakeside (GA) standout Seth Williams. A four-star prospect from Atlanta who also knows how to make big plays all over the field, Williams committed to the in-state Bulldogs back on July 31st over the Clemson Tigers. His ranking and climbed quietly over time, and he could see another big boost down the road after an impressive senior season.

The long, athletic 6-foot-2 185-pounder from Atlanta is one of the top defensive backs in the city who has also made a giant impact on both special teams and on offense as a pass-catcher. He's a fluid runner with strong hands and natural big-play ability. In the secondary, Williams is a strong tackler who can read the quarterback in coverage. He closes quickly and knows how to make a play on the ball when he's given an opportunity to do so.

Ranked as the No. 35 safety prospect nationally in the 2027 class, Williams has made 59 total tackles through nine games with two INTs and three pass-breakups and one fumble recovery. On offense Williams has hauled in 16 passes for an impressive 374 yards and four touchdowns, averaging an eye-opening 23 yards per catch.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/26381509/6ab4c248845919593ff25618