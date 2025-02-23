REPORT: Arrests Made in Connection To Carson Beck's Stolen Vehicles
There's been an. arrest made in the Carson Beck stolen vehicles story. A former high school standout in the Miami area has been arrested in connection to the case.
On Thursday morning, it was reported that Beck had two vehicles stolen in the middle of the night in South Florida. His girlfriend Hanna Cavinder also had an SUV stolen but it has since been found. Authorities are still looking for Beck's Lamborghini and Mercedes.
Sunday, it's been reported that an arrest in the case has been made. Per a police report obtained by The South Florida Sun Sentinel, four men have been arrested in connection to the case, including former high-school standout Tykwon Anderson. Carson Beck’s Mercedes was recovered by police on Thursday afternoon, as was Hannah Cavinder’s Range Rover. The red 2023 Lamborghini Urus that Carson Beck was reportedly renting has reportedly not been recovered.
During his time in Athens, Beck threw for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. During the 2024 SEC Championship game, Beck left the game at halftime after injuring his shoulder. He would later have underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). Beck is still rehabbing from his injury but is expected to make a full recovery before the 2025 season starts.
