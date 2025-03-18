Dawgs Daily

REPORT: Former Georgia Wide Receiver Rara Thomas Has Legal Case Resolved

Former Georgia Bulldog Rara Thomas has reportedly had his legal case resolved.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) makes a catch during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) makes a catch during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Georgia Bulldog Rara Thomas has reportedly had his legal case resolved.

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas has reportedly had his legal issues resolved, according to initial reports from DawgsHQ. Thomas was arrested earlier this summer on multiple counts of family violence charges, which ultimately led to his dismissal from the team.

“We were able to resolve Rara Thomas’ case in Athens-Clarke County today,” Thomas’ attorney, Kim Stephens, told DawgsHQ. “All felony and family violence charges were dismissed. Mr. Thomas entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to end this case without admitting any criminal wrongdoing to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Mr. Thomas was sentenced to 24 months of probation under Georgia’s First Offender Act, so he does not have any conviction in this case.”

Thomas joined the Bulldogs' roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season where he caught 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown. He was dismissed prior to the Bulldogs' 2024 season due to his pending legal charges and entered the transfer portal shortly thereafter.

Despite receiving favorable news in his legal matter, Thomas is highly unlikely to return to Athens for football anytime soon and will likely look elsewhere in the sport, should have have aspirations of continuing his collegiate career.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football