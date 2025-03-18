REPORT: Former Georgia Wide Receiver Rara Thomas Has Legal Case Resolved
Former Georgia Bulldog Rara Thomas has reportedly had his legal case resolved.
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas has reportedly had his legal issues resolved, according to initial reports from DawgsHQ. Thomas was arrested earlier this summer on multiple counts of family violence charges, which ultimately led to his dismissal from the team.
“We were able to resolve Rara Thomas’ case in Athens-Clarke County today,” Thomas’ attorney, Kim Stephens, told DawgsHQ. “All felony and family violence charges were dismissed. Mr. Thomas entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to end this case without admitting any criminal wrongdoing to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Mr. Thomas was sentenced to 24 months of probation under Georgia’s First Offender Act, so he does not have any conviction in this case.”
Thomas joined the Bulldogs' roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season where he caught 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown. He was dismissed prior to the Bulldogs' 2024 season due to his pending legal charges and entered the transfer portal shortly thereafter.
Despite receiving favorable news in his legal matter, Thomas is highly unlikely to return to Athens for football anytime soon and will likely look elsewhere in the sport, should have have aspirations of continuing his collegiate career.
