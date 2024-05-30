REPORT: Georgia vs Georgia Tech Football Game Moved to Black Friday
Reports surfaced Thursday morning that the annual rivalry matchup between Georgia and Georgia Tech, typically schedule for the Saturday following Thanksgiving, has now been moved to Black Friday. As first reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.
We have contacted Georgia's athletic department for confirmation or comment.
Georgia Football Schedule 2024
Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta)
Sept. 7 vs. Tenn. Tech
Sept. 14 at Kentucky
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 vs. Auburn
Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 Idle
Nov. 2 vs. Florida
Nov. 9 at Ole Miss
Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 23 vs. UMass
Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech
Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game
Clean, Old-Fashioned hate as it's more commonly known, Georgia vs Georgia Tech has been played every single season since 1934 apart from one, in 2020 when the covid shortened season took this rivalry off the docket. Georgia leads the series (71-41-5), and has won the last six straight agaisnt their in-state foe.
