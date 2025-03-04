REPORT: Jalon Walker To Miss Georgia Pro Day Due to Injury
Georgia linebacker and potential first-round draft pick, Jalon Walker is reportedly set to miss Georgia's pro day on March 12th due to an injury.
Georgia's annual pro day is one of the most highly-anticpated events of the NFL offseason considering the amount of high caliber players that have come out of the Bulldogs program on an annual basis. The hype for the event only grew due to first-round projected picks Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams not working out at the NFL Scouting Combine.
They were both expected to starlight at loaded pro day at Georgia. However, reports surfaced Tuesday stating Jalon Walker will be absent March 12th in Athens.
Walker suffered a quad injury during combine training per the report from ESPN draft analyst, Jordan Reid. He went on to report that Walker is expected to host a private workout for NFL Teams April 17th, giving the star defensive prospect an additional month to recover.
Walker's current average daft position according to NFL Mock Draft Database has him slotted to be selected with the 11th overall selection, going to the Arizona Cardinals. Walker has also been heavily linked to the Carolina Panthers throughout the process considering he is from the state of South Carolina and spent time in North Carolina growing up as well. The Panthers currently have the 8th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Another team that has expressed interest during this process seems to be the Atlanta Falcons who have the 15th overall selection and have made it known they are in the need for defensive difference maker, a box that Walker certainly checks.
Jalon Walker 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6010
- Weight: 243
- Hand Size: 10 1/4"
- Arm Length: 32"
- 40-Yard Dash: NC
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: NC
- Broad Jump: NC
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
