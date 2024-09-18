Rob Gronkowski Says Brock Bowers is on Track to Better Than He Was in the NFL
NFL legend Rob Gronkowski says Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is on track to be better than him in the NFL.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had a total of 33 players drafted into the NFL over the last three years. This last class included tight end Brock Bowers, who went in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders. Bowers had a historic three-year career with the Bulldogs and now just two games into his professional career, he's off to a record-setting start.
The rookie tight end has already accounted for 156 yards on 15 catches and was a major component of the Raiders' comeback win against the Ravens in week two. Not only do his 15 receptions lead the Raiders' entire team, but his 156 yards currently is the highest by any tight end in the whole league. The most receiving yards in Raiders history among tight ends in their first two career games
NFL legend Rob Gronkowski joined the "Up and Adams" show to discuss Bowers' introduction to professional football, and he didn't hold back his thoughts on where Bowers is projected to finish his career just two games into it.
"Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was with Georgia," Gronkowski said. "The guy is a winner. The guy is a playmaker. Whenever the ball is thrown to him, I love his explosiveness after the catch. I think he's on track to be better than myself."
Some would make the argument that Gronkowski was the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL, so Gronkowski saying that is a major compliment. Bowers ended his college career as arguably the greatest tight end in college football history, and he might be on track to make the same imprint on history in the NFL.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily