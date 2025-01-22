Ryan Day Joins Elite Company With Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has just joined Kirby Smart and Dabo as one of the only head coaches to accomplish this achievement.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been crowned kings of college football for the 2024 season following their impressive win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With their victory, head coach Ryan Day has joined Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as one of just three active college football head coaches to win a national title.
Day and Smart have faced off as head coaches just once before in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl during the 2022 College Football Playoff. Smart would get the best of Day that evening, as the Bulldogs erased a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to win 42-41. Georgia would go on to win the national title that season, making them the first back-to-back title winners of the CFP era.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes are not scheduled to face off during the 2025 regular season. However, the 12-team College Football Playoff format could bring forth another exciting matchup between Ryan Day and Kirby Smart who will each have national title victories to their name. Ohio State is currently the odds-on favorite to win next year’s national title.
