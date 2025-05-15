San Francisco 49ers First Round Selection Mykel Williams Officially Signs Rookie Deal
San Francisco 49ers first-round selection, Mykel Williams has officially signed his rookie contract with the team.
With the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, this year's draft selections have begun signing their rookie deals as they prepare to start their careers at the professional level. The latest player to do so is San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Willaims, who has reportedly signed his rookie contract.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Williams' deal is expected to be worth approximately $24.9 million over four years and will be fully guaranteed. Williams also received a $14.8 million signing bonus.
Williams was the Niners' first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft and was taken 11th overall in the first round. During his time at the University of Georgia, Williams consistently wreaked havoc for opposing offenses along the line of scrimmage and was one of the few members of a Kirby Smart defense to start as a true freshman.
The rookie reported to the team's rookie mini-camp earlier this week and has already turned some heads with his physical skillsets. With his rookie contract officially signed, buzz around the San Francisco rookie will only continue to grow.
Williams and the 49ers will begin their 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7th when they face the Seattle Seahawks. In this game, Williams will be facing former Bulldogs teammate Kenny McIntosh.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Results
First Round:
- Mykel Williams: San Francisco 49ers (Pick 11)
- Jalon Walker: Atlanta Falcons (Pick 15)
- Malaki Starks: Baltimore Ravens (Pick 27)
Second Round:
- Tate Ratledge: Detroit Lions (Pick 57)
Third Round:
- Dylan Fairchild: Cincinnati Bengals (Pick 81)
- Jared Wilson: New England Patriots (Pick 95)
Fourth Round:
- Arian Smith: New York Jets (Pick 110)
- Trevor Etienne: Carolina Panthers (Pick 114)
Fifth Round:
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Minnesota Vikings (Pick 139)
- Smael Mondon: Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 161)
Sixth Round:
- Warren Brinson: Green Bay Packers (Pick 198)
Seventh Round:
- Dan Jackson: Detroit Lions (Pick 230)
- Dominic Lovett: Detroit Lions (Pick 244)
Undrafted Free Agents:
- Xavier Truss: Denver Broncos
- Nazir Stackhouse: Green Bay Packers
- Chaz Chambliss: Minnesota Vikings
- Ben Yurosek: Minnesota Vikings
