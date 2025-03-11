San Fransisco 49ers Release Linebacker Leonard Floyd
The San Fransisco 49ers have released linebacker Leonard Floyd.
NFL free agency opened up on Monday it has led to organizations making moves across the board. The San Fransisco 49ers have been a very active team and they just announced the release of linebacker Leonard Floyd. This is not the first release for the 49ers as on Monday they also announced they were releasing star fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Floyd signed a two-year deal with the 49ers that paid him $1.2 million in 2024 and was expected him to pay him $7.9 million in 2025. Floyd was going to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily