San Fransisco 49ers Release Linebacker Leonard Floyd

The San Fransisco 49ers have released linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
NFL free agency opened up on Monday it has led to organizations making moves across the board. The San Fransisco 49ers have been a very active team and they just announced the release of linebacker Leonard Floyd. This is not the first release for the 49ers as on Monday they also announced they were releasing star fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Floyd signed a two-year deal with the 49ers that paid him $1.2 million in 2024 and was expected him to pay him $7.9 million in 2025. Floyd was going to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

