Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to become the first team since Alabama in the early-2010's to win back-to-back national championships.

Georgia (14-0) enters the game as a 12.5-point favorite over the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1).

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on ESPN. It will be the first college football game ever played in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Georgia's first game in California since the 2017 Rose Bowl. The matchup also features a showdown between two Heisman Finalists at quarterback. Both TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett were on-hand in New York for the trophy presentation.

Here's how our staff see's the game playing out:

Brooks Austin: Georgia 34, TCU 18

When the games get the biggest, I try to make the analysis the simplest. So, as simply as I can put it, TCU is a “hit you in the mouth” football team that is predicated on running the football and stopping the run themselves.

Sure, they do it in a unique way. A 3-3-5 defense filled with big physical players, and an offense that has lightning strike ability with a QB based run game. Here’s the problem, they are up against the sport’s premier example of that recipe for success.

TCU needs to run the ball for offensive success, Georgia is the best at stopping the run. TCU plays a defense that forces you to be patient and march the ball, Georgia is the only explosive offense in the sport that almost prefers to be methodical in approach.

Their strength is Georgia’s strength, and Georgia’s just better at it.

Christian Goeckel: Georgia 38 - TCU 27

This has been the best College Football Playoff in the brief history of the format. We all witnessed two of the best postseason games ever on New Year's Eve. Could we possibly expect a third installment as crazy as the first two? There hasn't been a College Football Playoff National Championship Game closer than 15 since the 2018 overtime thriller between Georgia and Alabama. It doesn't feel like TCU, with their explosive plays and fun defense, is going to get beat by two-plus touchdowns, but Georgia should win this game comfortably. Everything the Horned Frogs do well, Georgia does better (outside of maybe wide receiver play). Georgia comes out swinging and goes up big early. TCU hits a couple of big plays in the second half, but the Bulldogs keep them at arm's reach. Back-to-back for the Dawgs.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 37, TCU 20

Georgia is the exact kind of a team you want in this kind of a matchup. The team that has been in this situation two times before this one with a head coach who understands what it takes to hoist up that trophy when it is all said and done. I think Georgia is going methodically match their way down the field a multiple times throughout the game while also piecing together a much better defensive performance than the one they did against Ohio State. All in all I think Georgia maintains control of this game from the jump and officially repeats as champions.

Christian Kirby II: Georgia 41, TCU 23

TCU has been the feel good story of the season and was the David in a College Football Playoff full of Goliath's. Unfortunately, Kirby Smart and company will be more than ready for the "stones" in which the Horned Frogs Bring to this game.

TCU's entire offense revolves around running the ball and having a mobile quarterback open up the offense. Georgia has been the best defense in the country at stopping the run for years and will most likely be no different for Monday nights game. This game won't be a blowout, but it certainly won't feel very close either.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN