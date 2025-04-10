Seattle Seahawks Host 'Top-Ranked Center' Jared Wilson For Pre-Draft Visit
According to reports, former Georgia center, Jared Wilson is expected to be visiting with the Seattle Seahawks for a pre-draft visit. The Seahawks have heavy interest in drafting a center.
The center position is a unique position in the world of football. Not every offensive lineman can play center, it requires specific traits. Tremendous quickness, low center of gravity, fast hands, and core strength in a typically compact frame.
It's also the least invested in position on the offensive line. The Chiefs' Creed Humphrey is the highest-paid center in the NFL, he's the 28th highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. It's drafted the same way. There are seemingly a half-dozen "first-round grades" on offensive tackles every year. This year, Jared Wilson is the consensus top-ranked center, his average draft position per Mock Draft Data Base... 82nd overall in the third round.
Which makes him potentially a tremendous value play for an organization like the Seattle Seahawks were are in the market for a center and are hosting Jared Wilson in for a pre-draft visit per reports.
The NFL Draft is set to begin in Green Bay on Thursday night, April 24th with the first round. The second and third rounds set to begin on Friday at 7 PM, with rounds 4 to 7 on Saturday. The Bulldogs are expected to have north of a dozen players hear their name and begin their NFL Futures.
Wilson started just one season with the Bulldogs after signing as a 4-star recruit. A former high-school tackle, Wilson converted to guard, then to center and has the ability to play both interior spots in the NFL.
