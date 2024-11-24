SEC Championship Scenarios - Georgia Chances to be in SEC Title Game
*Editors Note: This article will be updated as SEC football games come to a conclusion the final two weeks of the regular season.*
The Georgia Bulldogs have finished their SEC conference schedule with just two losses. One to Alabama, and another to Ole Miss. They have a chance to be in the SEC Title game considering the several other league members have multiple losses as well.
SEC Championship Game Scenarios
SEC Standings:
- Texas (6-1)
- Texas A&M (5-1) - LIVE Texas A&M UP vs Auburn 31-28
- Georgia (6-2)
- Tennessee (5-@)
- Alabama (4-2) - LIVE Alabama Down 24-3 vs Oklahoma
Georgia clinches an SEC Championship birth with an Alabama and Texas A&M loss vs Auburn.
Georgia plays Georgia Tech on ABC on Friday night inside Sanford Stadium at 7:30. Georgia has a head-to-head win already this season against Texas, in Austin. If Texas A&M were to beat Auburn, they have the tiebreaker against Georgia because of the opponent's win percentage. If Texas A&M were to beat Texas, Texas, and Texas A&M would rematch in the conference Championship.
Some fans, and coaches around the conference including Lane Kiffin, have called into question the value of making a conference championship game because you are risking a potential third loss in the case of Georgia. Considering the College Football Playoff committee's inconsistencies as of late, all you can do is handle your business on the field.
"I’ve talked to other coaches, so I’ll just kind of give you the feeling from some other coaches that. They don’t want to be in it," Kiffin said about the SEC Championship game. "You know, the reward to get a bye versus the risk to get knocked out completely. I mean, that’s a pretty big risk."
