SEC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Georgia Football Entering 2024 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs will more than likely be the No. 1 ranked team in college football this preseason. Athlon Sports released an article with anonymous quotes from coaches around the SEC and here's what they think of Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have a lot of pain and anguish from a year ago to avenge. After a perfect (12-0) regular season in the SEC, it was a grueling 3-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game that dropped them all the way from No. 1 in the CFP Rankings to No. 6, leaving them to play Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Georgia would go on to embarass Florida State 63-3, and now look toward their 2024 slate.
Athlon Sports recently released an article detailing anonymous quotes from coaches in the SEC talking about each member school. Here's what coaches had to say about Georgia:
“With [Nick] Saban retired, this is the best overall program in college football right now. If the currentOhio State staff had a national title, you might make an argument there, but entering ‘24, this is the standard." - That current Ohio State staff just added Chip Kelly as it's offensive coordinator as well. Along with a dozen or so elite impact transfers such as Caleb Downs. Ohio State will be a worthy opponent for the Bulldogs this season.
"If you’re looking for a fault, it might be that all of [QB Carson] Beck’s safety-valve options at receiver and tight end are gone. Obviously, they’ve brought in some studs to add to what they’ve recruited, but having a Brock Bowers is like a cheat code for a young QB." This would be a reasonable thought for any person to have, especially a football coach. However, in the three games Bowers as out due to tight-rope surgery a year ago, Beck threw for 275 yards per game on 69.3% passing, with 5 TDs and just one interception. It wasn't like there was some drop off the cliff for Beck.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily