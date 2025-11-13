SEC Provides Injury Update for Lawson Luckie Ahead of Matchup Against Texas Longhorns
An injury update for Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie has been provided ahead of their matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their week 12 showdown against the Texas Longhorns, as the Dawgs prepare to host Texas in Athens for the first time in program history. This will be just the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools.
As gameday fast approaches, more and more details surrounding the upcoming matchup have begun to be released. While there are many important questions to be answered before kickoff, one of the most pressing developments for Georgia fans is the status of Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie.
Lawson Luckie's Scary Injury Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs
During Georgia's week 11 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Luckie received an extremely scary hit to his head/neck area that left him on the field for a handful of moments. After receiving medical attention, the tight end was able to walk off the field on his own power, but not return to the field of play.
Immediately following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart commented on Luckie's injury and provided a rather promising report. The coach did not, however, provide any comments on Luckie's availability for the coming weeks.
"He obviously got a shot to the head. But he's fine, he's moving," said Smart. "He wanted to go back in the game. But the decision makers held him out."
Following the game, Luckie's mother also took to social media to thank fans for the outpouring of support. She also provided an encouraging update on the tight end's health.
While Luckie appears to be in excellent position to make a full recovery, his status for Saturday's game against Texas has remained in limbo. However, some clarity to his availability was recently provided in the SEC's latest injury report.
According to the latest report, Luckie was listed as probable for Saturday's game. This means that it is likely he will be available against Texas; however, it has not yet been confirmed that he will play. As the kickoff for this matchup grows closer, updates to Luckie's status will continue to be made available by the SEC.
Georgia and Texas will begin their week 12 matchup on Saturday, November 15th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.