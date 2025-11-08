Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to TE Lawson Luckie After Taking Scary Hit
Georgia Bulldogs head coach provides an injury update to tight end Lawson Luckie, who took a scary hit during the Dawgs' contest against Mississippi State.
The Georgia Bulldogs added another win to their record this afternoon as they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 41-21. The victory extended a lengthy win streak over Mississippi State, as well as Kirby Smart's win streak over unranked opponents.
The win places Georgia just one victory away from finishing with a 7-1 record in conference play, and cements a perfect record against SEC opponents on the road for the first time since the 2023 season.
One of the scarier moments of the contest came in the final moments of the first half. On Georgia's last offensive drive of the quarter, Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie took a scary hit to the head that left him unconscious on the field.
Luckie was able to walk off the field on his own power to receive further medical attention, but never returned to the field of play. Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the player's status and commented on the hit.
"He obviously got a shot to the head. But he's fine, he's moving," said Smart. "He wanted to go back in the game. But the decision makers held him out."
Luckie's reported willingness to return to the field of play following such a scary hit speaks to the toughness and dedication that Luckie and the rest of the Bulldogs have to this year's roster. It is a connection that has been universially celebrated by coaches and experts.
While Smart's update to Luckie suggests Luckie will make a full recovery shortly, an official update to his status likely will not be available until Wednesday of next week, when the SEC releases individual injury reports for each of its member schools.
Lawson Luckie's Impact on Georgia's Offense in 2025
Luckie has been a massive component to Georgia's offense this season and has provided some massive plays in both the running game and the passing game. Getting Luckie healthy and returning him to the field as soon as possible will be a major goal for Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff.
The Bulldogs will return to Athens this upcoming Saturday as they host the Texas Longhorns for their final SEC matchup of the season. Kickoff for this year's contest is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.