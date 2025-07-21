SEC Shorts Uses Georgia Bulldogs to Mock Current State of College Football
SEC Shorts are back, and this time they use the Georgia Bulldogs to mock the current state of college football.
If you needed another sign that college football is right around the corner, you just got one as SEC Shorts released their first new video of the season. This time, the crew took a shot at the current state of college football, and they used none other than the Georgia Bulldogs to do so.
The video consists of three fans set in the year of 1965 talking about how college football used to be.
"Amateur students battling it out on the gridiron for nothing but school pride and a free sociology degree," a fan the backseat of the car said.
A Georgia staff member from the future then appears and breaks the news to the three fans in the car about how college football has drastically changed over the years.
The staff member appears to ask for money for the football program and to enlighten the fans about NIL, the transfer portal, and athletes now having agents. The scene is centered around the Georgia staff member needing to find new people to donate to the NIL collective as the current boosters are fed up with having to fork over more and more money.
When the Georgia fan from 1965 shows interest in donating money to the program to help them land a recruit, the staff members breaks the cold truth that there is only a 60 percent chance that the athlete stays at the program and a 40 percent chance he enters the portal or "his agent slash dad blackmails you for more money two years later."
There has certainly been a lot of discussion about the future of college football and whether or not changes will be made to provide structure in the new era of the sport. The House vs NCAA settlement was believed to be something that would provide that, but as of now, it doesn't seem like much has changed, at least for now.
