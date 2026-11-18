ATHENS - Six years ago current Georgia football quarterback Gunner Stockton was committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Not under Shane Beamer, but under then head coach Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff committed in the 2021 class, and Stockton, a top prospect himself from Rabun County in the 2022 class, had ties to the Bobo family growing up. So in August of 2020, Stockton committed to play for Bobo and Muschamp, two former Bulldogs who were leading the Gamecock program.

Of course that didn't last long. Three months later Muschamp was let go and the Gamecocks would hire current head coach Shane Beamer in December of 2020. That's when Stockton had to reevaluate his recruitment, de-committing publicly on January 12th.

Beamer spoke with reporters this week about letting Stockton get away and what he currently brings to the Georgia football program.

"Gunner was committed when I got the job here," Beamer told reporters. "So all throughout the interview process I was told we've got this 5-star quarterback named Gunner Stockton and he's already committed. We got to keep him. We gotta keep him. Then I think within a week of being on the job, Gunner was no longer committed."

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Shane Beamer shares Gunner Stockton story:



“Gunner was committed when I got the job here.



“All throughout the interview process there was, ‘We got this 5-star QB named Gunner Stockton, he’s committed. We gotta keep him.’



“Within a week of being on the job, Gunner was no longer… pic.twitter.com/QYGKo4O4wK — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 17, 2026

"I knew the connection with Mike Bobo with Gunner," Beamer added. "That was a big reason why Gunner was committed to South Carolina, and to Gunner’s credit, he didn’t know me. He called me and I remember standing in my office and he told me he was going to, you know, decommit and open up his recruitment."

Mike Bobo had not arrived to Athens just yet, but Stockton always knew where he truly wanted to be. Stockton was a Bulldog, and on January 28th, Stockton made a commitment to join Georgia's 2022 recruiting class.

You could say the rest is history. Exactly one year later Bobo would make his way back to Athens as an offensive analyst under then coordinator Todd Monken. He and Stockton would arrive in Athens around the same time, and five years later, they've come together to build one of the most complete offenses in college football.

This weekend Stockton will play his first game against South Carolina as Georgia's starting quarterback. He's coming off two outstanding performances against Ole Miss and Missouri, and with another big game against the Gamecocks, Stockton's legacy will only grow.