ATHENS - Georgia football continued its stay at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released late Tuesday night.

The No. 1 Bulldogs close out the season as heavy favorites to beat No. 21 South Carolina and Georgia Tech. After that Georgia will presumably play one of three ranked foes - Tennessee, Texas or Alabama - in the final SEC Championship Game in the history of the event.

That game will be critical, too. Should the Bulldogs take care of business against the Gamecocks and Yellow Jackets, Georgia will be in position as the No. 1 overall seed to pick when it will play its quarterfinal matchup as well as its semifinal game.

There is no doubt that a No. 1 UGA will play in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl. It is unclear if that game will kickoff at Noon on New Year’s Day, or if it will be the primetime matchup. Disney has announced that the Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl Game will be played at Noon, 4 PM and 8 PM, but the expectation is that the Rose Bowl Game will be played at 4 PM as it traditionally has been for decades.

Should Georgia lose in Atlanta against the Vols, Horns or Tide, it is possible that the Bulldogs could even play in the Fiesta Bowl, which is played in primetime two days earlier on December 30th.

But if Georgia is the No. 1 overall seed it would have to decide on if it will pick to play in the Orange Bowl or the Sugar Bowl, where its season has ended the previous two seasons. There are a couple of considerations to keep in mind related to picking between Miami and New Orleans.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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First, the Orange Bowl is played a day before the Sugar Bowl (it is also to be broadcast on TNT rather than Disney’s ABC and ESPN). That is going to be given very real consideration in terms of recovery from the semifinal game going into the CFP National Championship. The Orange Bowl is exactly two weeks after New Year’s Day, so it would fall into the normal rhythm of a season. The Sugar Bowl is 15 days after New Year’s, and one day closer to the CFP National Championship Game.

Kirby Smart has talked in the past about how much the calendar matters for his program, and that will be a major part of the decision he and the Bulldogs make if they are in position to do so.

Second, is if Miami will be on the semifinal side of the bracket with Georgia, or if Alabama or Texas would be on the semifinal side of the bracket with Georgia. Playing Texas or Alabama at the Sugar Bowl would be a strange decision considering fanbases for both schools are closer to New Orleans. Playing Miami on its home field at Hard Rock Stadium might make more sense in that case. But both have to be in consideration.

The Hurricanes have a fickle fanbase that rarely packs Hard Rock Stadium - even though the program consistently boasts of attendance numbers over the 60,000 mark.

Still, Georgia will have to move past the quarterfinals for the first time since its 2022 national championship season to be worried about playing at the Sugar Bowl or Orange Bowl. The CFP National Championship Game kicks off in Las Vegas on Monday, January 25th at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

College Football Playoff Week 3 Rankings

1. Georgia Football

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Texas

6. Notre Dame

7. Miami

8. Indiana

9. Tennessee

10. BYU

11. Wake Forest

12. Texas Tech

13. Oregon

14. Ohio State

15. Iowa

16. Kentucky

17. Boise State

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. South Carolina

22. Oklahoma

23. Louisville

24. Florida

25. Ole Miss