Still at No. 1 - Georgia Football Has Some Things to Think About
In this story:
ATHENS - Georgia football continued its stay at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released late Tuesday night.
The No. 1 Bulldogs close out the season as heavy favorites to beat No. 21 South Carolina and Georgia Tech. After that Georgia will presumably play one of three ranked foes - Tennessee, Texas or Alabama - in the final SEC Championship Game in the history of the event.
That game will be critical, too. Should the Bulldogs take care of business against the Gamecocks and Yellow Jackets, Georgia will be in position as the No. 1 overall seed to pick when it will play its quarterfinal matchup as well as its semifinal game.
There is no doubt that a No. 1 UGA will play in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl. It is unclear if that game will kickoff at Noon on New Year’s Day, or if it will be the primetime matchup. Disney has announced that the Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl Game will be played at Noon, 4 PM and 8 PM, but the expectation is that the Rose Bowl Game will be played at 4 PM as it traditionally has been for decades.
Should Georgia lose in Atlanta against the Vols, Horns or Tide, it is possible that the Bulldogs could even play in the Fiesta Bowl, which is played in primetime two days earlier on December 30th.
But if Georgia is the No. 1 overall seed it would have to decide on if it will pick to play in the Orange Bowl or the Sugar Bowl, where its season has ended the previous two seasons. There are a couple of considerations to keep in mind related to picking between Miami and New Orleans.
First, the Orange Bowl is played a day before the Sugar Bowl (it is also to be broadcast on TNT rather than Disney’s ABC and ESPN). That is going to be given very real consideration in terms of recovery from the semifinal game going into the CFP National Championship. The Orange Bowl is exactly two weeks after New Year’s Day, so it would fall into the normal rhythm of a season. The Sugar Bowl is 15 days after New Year’s, and one day closer to the CFP National Championship Game.
Kirby Smart has talked in the past about how much the calendar matters for his program, and that will be a major part of the decision he and the Bulldogs make if they are in position to do so.
Second, is if Miami will be on the semifinal side of the bracket with Georgia, or if Alabama or Texas would be on the semifinal side of the bracket with Georgia. Playing Texas or Alabama at the Sugar Bowl would be a strange decision considering fanbases for both schools are closer to New Orleans. Playing Miami on its home field at Hard Rock Stadium might make more sense in that case. But both have to be in consideration.
The Hurricanes have a fickle fanbase that rarely packs Hard Rock Stadium - even though the program consistently boasts of attendance numbers over the 60,000 mark.
Still, Georgia will have to move past the quarterfinals for the first time since its 2022 national championship season to be worried about playing at the Sugar Bowl or Orange Bowl. The CFP National Championship Game kicks off in Las Vegas on Monday, January 25th at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.
College Football Playoff Week 3 Rankings
1. Georgia Football
2. Utah
3. Alabama
4. UCLA
5. Texas
6. Notre Dame
7. Miami
8. Indiana
9. Tennessee
10. BYU
11. Wake Forest
12. Texas Tech
13. Oregon
14. Ohio State
15. Iowa
16. Kentucky
17. Boise State
18. USC
19. Arizona
20. Houston
21. South Carolina
22. Oklahoma
23. Louisville
24. Florida
25. Ole Miss
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post