Should Georgia Fans Cheer For Notre Dame in the National Championship?
Since the Bulldogs will not be playing in the national championship contest, should they cheer the team that ended their season instead?
After a long and turbulent year, the 2024 college football season has reached its final game as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to face off in the national championship game. While the Georgia Bulldogs will unfortunately not be playing in tonight’s contest, Dawg fans may have a reason to cheer for one of the teams competing in the game.
Georgia’s 2024 season ended earlier this month in the Allstate Sugar Bowl when Notre Dame handed the Dawgs a 23-10 defeat. The Irish, obviously would go on to win their next contest and earn a spot in this year’s title game. Should Notre Dame win tonight, it would mean that Georgia’s season was ended by none other than the 2024 national champions.
Pulling for the team that ended your season may not sit right with every fan. Notre Dame winning the national championship could provide some form of solace to Bulldog fans and give a sense that the Dawgs’ 2024 season did not end in vain.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily