Six Georgia Football Players Rank Inside Top-100 for EA Sports College Football 25
The Georgia Bulldogs have six players ranked inside the top 100 for highest-rated players in the new college football video game.
As the decade-long wait for the return of the college football video game franchise nears its end, video game developer EA Sports has released its top-100 highest-ranked players in the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs had a total of six players to rank inside the top 100, which is tied with Alabama for the most players within a single team. Quarterback Carson Beck is also tied with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the highest-rated quarterback in the game (93 Overall).
With so many talented players at the user’s disposal, the Georgia Bulldogs will likely be “off limits” when playing against friends in the new video game.
EA College Football Top-100 Rated Players (Georgia)
99. Oscar Delp, TE (90 OVR)
48. Dylan Fairchild, OL (91 OVR)
20. Mykel Williams, LB (93 OVR)
18. Carson Beck, QB (93 OVR)
10. Tate Ratledge, OL (95 OVR)
7. Malaki Starks, S (95 OVR)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
