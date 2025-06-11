Smael Mondon Earning First Team Reps for the Philadelphia Eagles
Former Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon is earning first team reps for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Philadelphia Eagles already have four former Georgia players starting for them, with a fifth expected to join them soon. Now, another Georgia player is knocking on the door of potentially becoming a starter based on the latest reports out of camp.
Smael Mondon was drafted in the fifth round by the Eagles during this year's draft. He was a multi-year starter for Georgia, but unfortunately, he dealt with multiple injuries during his college career. When healthy, though, Mondon was one of the best players on the field at all times.
The Eagles decided to take a chance on Mondon, and now the former Bulldog is cashing in on his opportunities. Mondon is already earning first-team reps with the Eagles just a few months into his career.
This doesn't necessarily mean that Mondon will be taking over a starting spot this season. Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun hold those titles right now. However, the fact that Mondon is earning first-team reps this early into his professional career is a good indicator of what is potentially to come for him this season.
At the very worst, it looks like the Eagles got a spot player in the fifth round who is good enough to fill in for a starter whenever they need him to and has the ceiling to become a starter.
During his four-year career at Georgia, Mondon racked up 212 tackles, eight sacks and 18 tackles for loss. He also appeared in 51 total games and helped the Bulldogs win two national titles and two SEC Championships.
