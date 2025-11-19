How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Charlotte 49ers - TV Channel and Live Streaming
Here is where fans can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Charlotte 49ers in their week 13 matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their final regular-season bout in Sanford Stadium, as the team gears up to host the Charlotte 49ers for week 13 of the college football season. This will be Georgia's first-ever matchup against the 49ers.
Georgia and Charlotte are two programs that have had staunchly different seasons up to this point. The Bulldogs are currently 9-1 and appear to be poised to reach this year's College Football Playoff and possibly the SEC Championship.
The 49ers, on the other hand, have not had similar successes. The team has won just one contest all season and is currently winless against Power 4 opponents. The vastly different records have created a massive advantage for the Bulldogs.
However, while the outcome of Saturday's matchup is not necessarily a mystery, Bulldogs players and coaches have remained adamant that they will not take their latest opponent lightly.
Georgia With an Opportunity to Send Off it's Senior Class
Given that Saturday has a large possibility of being the Dawgs' final home game. With that, the Dawgs will have an excellent chance to send off their senior class in fantastic fashion. This Bulldogs senior class has accomplished a litany of impressive feats, including last year's SEC Championship win and College Football Playoff appearance.
In addition to a final home game victory, the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to extend Kirby Smart's lengthy win streak against unranked opponents. They could maintain his perfect record against teams outside of the Power 4.
As kickoff for Saturday's matchup draws near, more and more details surrounding the matchup have been revealed. The latest is the broadcast crew that will be calling the game. This week's crew will consist of Taylor Zarzour, Matt Sinchcomb, and Alyssa Lang. Coverage for the event will be made available on the SEC Network.
For those who are not making the trip to Athens to watch the game, here is where fans can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Charlotte 49ers.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Charlotte 49ers
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 22nd, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color commentary)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!