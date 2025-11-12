Statistics That Should Give Gerorgia Fans Confidence Ahead of Matchup With Texas
Some key statistics that should give Georgia fans confidence as the team prepares for a matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their final SEC matchup of the 2025 regular season as they prepare to host the Texas Longhorns in what will be one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year.
With so much buzz and excitement swirling around this game, it is expected that fans to experience numerous emotions heading into this matchup. As the lead-up for Georgia and Texas's top-10 matchup continues, here are some statistics that should give Bulldog fans confidence heading into Saturday's game.
1. Texas's Performances When Playing On the Road
While the Longhorns have had some strong performances throughout the 2025 season, the majority of their rough outings have come on the road. Both of Texas's losses have come on the road, and the team is averaging just 20.5 points per game. A significant drop off from their average of 38.5 points per game when playing at home.
2. Longhorns' Ability to Run the Football
Running the ball is typically a must for teams looking to win football games. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they have not had much success doing so this season. Texas is currently ranked 86th in the country in rushing yards per game, and has not had a player surpass 100 rushing yards in a game all season.
3. Penalties, Penalties, Penalties
One of the more underrated metrics in college football is the frequency with which a team is penalized. Unfortunately for Texas, these metrics are not favorable at all. The Longhorns are currently ranked 129th in the country for total penalties per game, which is also the worst in the SEC. Expect penalties to have a major effect on Texas throughout the matchup.
4. Georgia's Dominance Inside Sanford Stadium
Other than a hiccup against Alabama earlier this season, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium has been nearly impossible under head coach Kirby Smart. The Dawgs have just one loss in Athens in five seasons, and are looking to maintain that success on Saturday against Texas. With the contest scheduled to kick off at night, expect an even more hostile environment from the Dawgs.
Georgia and Texas will begin their week 12 contest on Saturday, November 15th, inside the iconic Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.