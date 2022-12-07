Stetson Bennett Goes to Bat for His Offensive Line

The two finalists for the Joe Moore award have been announced and Georgia's unit made the final cut along with Michigan's. The Wolverines have a chance to take home the award for the second year in a row, but Georgia has a strong case for themselves as well.

This season, Georgia's offensive line allowed just seven sacks on the season. The Bulldogs also averaged 5.53 yards per carry on the ground largely due to how well the offensive line played this season. In fact, they played so well, their own quarterback felt the need to hop on Twitter and go up to bat for them to say why he feels Georgia deserves the award.

Oftentimes, the quarterback receives the majority of the praise when an offense plays as well as Georgia's did this season. They averaged 39.2 PPG and finished in the top ten amongst all FBS schools for total offense per game as they averaged 491 yards this season. Perhaps this is Stetson Bennett's way of saying thank you and ensuring that his boys get the recognition they deserve, considering how impressive they have been this season.

In recent events, members of the All-SEC coaches teams were announced, and Warren McClendon and Sedrick Van Pran made the cut. McClendon was awarded first-team honors for this outstanding play this season, and Van Pran made the second team.

If Georgia goes on to win the award, it would be the first time in program history for them to be labeled as the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit.

