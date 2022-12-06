Skip to main content

12 Bulldogs Named to the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Team

Awards season is in full effect. Twelve Georgia players were selected to the Coaches' All-SEC Football Team.

More and more honors are rolling in for the SEC Champs. Just a few days after dismantling LSU in the SEC Championship Game, twelve Bulldogs have been named to the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Team, including five on the First Team.

Brock Bowers, Warren McClendon, Jalen Carter, Christopher Smith, and Jack Podlesny were all named to the All-SEC First Team; Stetson Bennett, Ladd McConkey, Darnell Washington, Sedrick Van Pran, Nazir Stackhouse, William Mote, and Kelee Ringo were named to the Second Team. 

For Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter, this is their second time being named to the team the All-SEC Team. 

Georgia and Alabama were the only schools to land five players on the First Team.

2022 All-SEC Teams:

First Team Offense

QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss | Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee | Antwane Wells, South Carolina

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida | Warren McClendon, Georgia | Darnell Wright, Tennessee | Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

First Team Defense

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia | Derick Hall, Auburn | BJ Ojulari, LSU | Byron Young, Tennessee

LB- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama | Drew Sanders, Arkansas | Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State | Chris Smith, Georgia | Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama | Jordan Battle, Alabama

First Team Special Teams

PK - Jack Podlesny, Georgia

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

KOS - Jake Bates, Arkansas* | Jack Podlesny, Georgia*

LS - Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Second Team Offense

QB - Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB - Raheim Sanders, Arkansas | Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia | Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss* | Dominic Lovett, Missouri*

TE - Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss | Javion Cohen, Alabama | Tyler Steen, Alabama | Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina* | Will Campbell, LSU*

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second Team Defense

DL - Isaiah McGuire, Missouri | Mekhi Wingo, LSU | Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia | Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

 LB  - Harold Perkins, LSU | Bumper Pool, Arkansas | Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

 DB - Antonio Johnson , Texas A&M | Kelee Ringo, Georgia | Keidron Smith, Kentucky | Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Second Team Special Teams

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - William Mote, Georgia* | Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

*Ties

