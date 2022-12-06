12 Bulldogs Named to the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Team
More and more honors are rolling in for the SEC Champs. Just a few days after dismantling LSU in the SEC Championship Game, twelve Bulldogs have been named to the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Team, including five on the First Team.
Brock Bowers, Warren McClendon, Jalen Carter, Christopher Smith, and Jack Podlesny were all named to the All-SEC First Team; Stetson Bennett, Ladd McConkey, Darnell Washington, Sedrick Van Pran, Nazir Stackhouse, William Mote, and Kelee Ringo were named to the Second Team.
For Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter, this is their second time being named to the team the All-SEC Team.
Georgia and Alabama were the only schools to land five players on the First Team.
2022 All-SEC Teams:
First Team Offense
QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss | Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee | Antwane Wells, South Carolina
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida | Warren McClendon, Georgia | Darnell Wright, Tennessee | Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
First Team Defense
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia | Derick Hall, Auburn | BJ Ojulari, LSU | Byron Young, Tennessee
LB- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama | Drew Sanders, Arkansas | Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State | Chris Smith, Georgia | Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama | Jordan Battle, Alabama
First Team Special Teams
PK - Jack Podlesny, Georgia
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
KOS - Jake Bates, Arkansas* | Jack Podlesny, Georgia*
LS - Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Second Team Offense
QB - Stetson Bennett, Georgia
RB - Raheim Sanders, Arkansas | Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia | Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss* | Dominic Lovett, Missouri*
TE - Darnell Washington, Georgia
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss | Javion Cohen, Alabama | Tyler Steen, Alabama | Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina* | Will Campbell, LSU*
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second Team Defense
DL - Isaiah McGuire, Missouri | Mekhi Wingo, LSU | Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia | Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU | Bumper Pool, Arkansas | Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB - Antonio Johnson , Texas A&M | Kelee Ringo, Georgia | Keidron Smith, Kentucky | Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Second Team Special Teams
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - William Mote, Georgia* | Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
*Ties
