Stetson Bennett Has a Career Night Against the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 Preseason Debut
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett had a career night in his 2025 preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Los Angeles Rams earned their first win of the 2025 NFL season as they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in their week one preseason matchup. The final score was of this contest was ____
While many players for both rosters showcased their abilities, it was Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett's performance that garnered the most attention from experts and analysts. The quarterback finished the evening with 188 yards on 16/24 completions with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to more than eight Los Angeles wide receivers.
Bennett's first half preformance saw him throw for 115 yards with 10 completions on 16 attempts. The majority of the quarterback's first-half yards were earned in the Rams' opening quarter, which resulted in a career-high for passing yards in a quarter for the Rams' signal caller.
While Bennett's impressive outing likely won't create any depth chart drama for Sean McVay and the Rams, the quarterback's performance cemented to many that he is certainly capable of playing football at a high level, and served as a reminder of why he won back-to-back national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Bennett and the Rams will continue their preseason slate ahead of the beginning of their 2025 regular season. Los Angeles will be back in action on Saturday, August 16th, as they face the Los Angeles Chargers for their second preseason matchup of the season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
