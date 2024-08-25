Stetson Bennett Named Rams' QB2 For Week One of NFL Regular Season
Quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named the backup quarterback for the Ram's week one regular season game.
Los Angeles Rams and former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named the team's second-string signal caller for their week one matchup against the Detroit Lions. Rams' head coach Sean McVay confirmed the news earlier this weekend.
Bennett's announcement as the team's backup comes on the heels of a handful of preseason performances that could best be described as "Mailman-Esq". The quarterback struggled at times, throwing a multitude of interceptions. But also, validated his title as a "natural winner" by completing two extremely impressive go-ahead touchdown passes late in the fourth quarter.
Though the announcement of Bennett's position on the depth chart is promising, it is likely temporary as veteran quarterback Jimmy Garapollo will serve a two-week suspension to start the 2024 season. Garapollo will likely assume the duty of backup quarterback once he returns.
Should things go according to plan for the Rams, Bennett will likely not see the field for any meaningful plays during his time as the team's second-string. But with the unpredictable nature of the NFL, The Mailman's extraordinary football career could become even more legendary.
