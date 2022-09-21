Stetson Bennett on Pace to Challenge a Program Record

Stetson Bennett has been phenomenal through the first three games, but could he really break a record held by Aaron Murray?

Aaron Murray’s School Records

Single-Season Passing Touchdowns: 36

Career Passing Touchdowns: 121

Single-Season Passing Yards: 3,893

Career Passing Yards: 13,166 (SEC Record)

Which Record Could Bennett Break?

In 2012, Murray threw for 3,893 yards over 14 games. Georgia’s single-season passing record was previously held by Eric Zeier when he threw for 3,525 yards in 1993.

Through the first three games, Bennett has thrown for 952 yards, and he has not played in the 4th quarter. With nine regular-season games remaining, Bennett has already thrown for 33.3% of the 2,862 passing yards he had in 14 games last season.

If Bennett can keep up his current pace, he would have 3,808 passing yards in the regular season alone. If Georgia plays 15 games like last season, Bennett would be on track to throw for 4,760 yards this season. It might not be fair to assume Bennett will average more than 300 yards per game, but Georgia’s schedule does not have many tough defenses lined up ready to stop this Georgia team.

If Bennett can manage 250 yards per game the rest of the season, he could still break Murray’s record and throw for nearly 4,000 yards if Georgia plays in 15 games.

Georgia’s Offense in 2022

With Georgia’s offense scoring 43.3 points per game, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has emphasized throwing the ball.

Through the first three games, Georgia averages 532.3 yards of total offense per game. Of the 532.3 yards per game, Georgia has thrown for 376.7 per game. Even Georgia’s backup quarterback, Carson Beck, has an average of 59.3 passing yards a game.

Georgia is currently ranked 6th in total offense, 3rd in passing offense, and 17th in scoring offense. With Georgia’s offense playing this well, along with a defense that has only allowed 3.3 points per game, this could be another special season for the Bulldogs.

