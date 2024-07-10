Stetson Bennett Recalls Favorite Moment as a Georgia Bulldog
Former Georgia football legend Stetson Bennett recall his favorite moment as a Georgia Bulldog.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had some historic moments over the last few seasons. Most notably winning back-to-back national titles, but there were some iconic moments sprinkled throughout those two seasons. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was responsible for a lot of those memories, but one game during those two seasons stood out the most to Bennett.
Bennett joined the Unreserved Podcast and was asked about what his favorite moment and turning point for him as a Georgia Bulldog was. Obviously it was hard for Bennett to narrow down his time as a Bulldog to just one play, but one game certainly stuck out to him, and it wasn't either of the national title games. It is however a game all Georgia fans will remember for the rest of time as it provided one of the most electric enviornments Sanford Stadium has ever seen. Georgia vs Tennessee 2022. That was the game Bennett quickly rattled off.
The Georgia legend highlighted his pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the back of the end zone to put Georgia up 21-3 in the second quarter, but Bennett's favorite play was the one where he finished the job himself. But it wasn't just because he ran the ball in for the touchdown, the memory goes much deeper than that for Bennett.
"But the run was probably my favorite play," Bennett said. "Because they upset me. They call my phone, you know, 1000 times at night, I had to turn it off. I listened to white noise before every game and freaking couldn't listen to it because I had to turn my phone off. I was upset and told Brett I got to score. I can't throw it and then do it, I got to run a touchdown, and I'm gonna do that, whatever. And it was awesome. And then we scored and I did it. I think that was my favorite moment."
Bennett went on into further detail as to why the 2022 Tennessee game was his favorite and his response it surely something Bulldog fans will love to hear.
"I think everybody was mad, like the fans were mad," Bennett said. "I knew the team was mad. It was like the audacity of Tennessee Volunteers to be ranked number one, but it was so perfect, the audacity. Oh yeah, I hated it. Oh man, it was a perfect, perfect storm. I think they knew pre-game too. You could just see it. It is never good to be No. 1 and facing us."
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
ADVERTISING
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily