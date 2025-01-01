Sugar Bowl Game Scheduled For Normal Kickoff Time Following Bourbon Street Attack
According to reports, the Sugar Bowl is expected to start at its normal scheduled time following the events of last night's attack.
In the early hours of a New Year's Day celebration, tragedy struck as a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into pedestrians celebrating on the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Multiple injuries and fatalities were suffered, and authorities have reportedly killed the driver.
New Orleans is set to be the site for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff game that is scheduled to take place New Year's Day in the Caesar's Superdome just over a mile away from where last night's attack occurred. But the proximity of the attack, and the expected congregation of thousands of fans has brought some doubt as to whether the game will be played this evening.
While rumors and doubts have surfaced surrounding tonight's kickoff, reports indicate that the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish is expected to begin at its normal scheduled time.
Numerous University of Georgia organizations and members have released a statement surrounding the events and offered condolences to those involved.
“We are deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred in New Orleans. All team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for. Currently, we are in contact with local law enforcement as well as representatives from the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff and are continuing to gather more information. Our prayers are with all those who traveled here for the Sugar Bowl and entire New Orleans community.”- University of Georgia Athletic Assoc.
“Our prayers are with everyone involved in this horrific event, and we are here to support them in any way possible. As a native Louisianian, I know how special this place is. The people of New Orleans and this entire community are resilient and will remain strong during this time of healing.”- UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks
As of now, kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN. Further information will be provided should new details emerge.
