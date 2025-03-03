Tampa Bay Bucaneers Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The NFL combine has come to a conclusion in Indy and with it comes the latest 2025 NFL Mock Drafts. In the latest Mock Draft from the Draft Network, the Bucaneers select Georgia's Jalon Walker.
Georgia hybrid linebacker, Jalon Walker was not a particpant in Indianapolis, Indiana at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, he did particpant in the medical exams and obviously the interview process, meeting formally and informally with most of the teams with a first-round selection. He's projected to land inside the top-20 range of the upcoming draft.
Latest Mock Draft Has Jalon Walker Going to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.
Here's what The Draft Network had to say about the selection at the No. 19 overall pick:
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht believes in consistently investing in the trenches and he's set to lose Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson to free agency. Jalon Walker has front-seven flexibility at off-ball linebacker and traditional edge rusher. Walker is flexible and explosive, and would quickly make an impact playing next to the already stellar supporting cast in place.
Walker will be a full particpant at the Georgia Pro Day in just a few weeks and he's expected to have quite a workout. Projections are that he could run in the 4.4 range in the forty, vertical 40+ inches, and broad jump in the 11' range. He's an explosive athlete that has positional versatility and plays both inside linebacker and rushes the passer at a high-rate, something that requires elite testing metrics on the NFL level.
Plenty of people are already comparing Walker to the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons. The Bucaneers have recent success with drafting former Bulldogs, with Nickelback Tykee Smith have an extremely productive rookie season in 2024.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily