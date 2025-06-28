Tate Ratledge Expected to Make an Immediate Impact on Detroit Lions Offense in 2025
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is expected to make an immediate impact during his rookie season.
For many players, it takes a season or two to adapt to the playstyle of the NFL and begin making a serious impact on their respective teams. However, there are some rookies that are so talented that they make an impact on the roster from day one.
One player from the 2025 NFL rookie draft class who is expected to do so is Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who was recently listed as a potential "immediate impact" player on NFL.com. The Lions selected Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after playing more than four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and earning a pair of All-SEC honors.
Ratledge is projected to compete for the starting center position in the wake of veteran center Frank Ragnow's retirement earlier this offseason. The rookie had reportedly been cross-training at both the center and guard position prior to the news, with many now expecting Ratledge to fully transition to the center position.
Should Ratledge be able to earn the starting role and adapt to playing at a new position, the rookie could end up being one of the biggest early success stories from this year's draft class and could be labeled as one of the bigger steals of 2025.
Ratledge and the Lions will begin the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Green Bay to face the Packers. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will air on CBS.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily