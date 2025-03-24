Tennessee Titans Sign Former Georgia Football Player
The Tennessee Titans have added a significant piece to their defensive puzzle by signing linebacker Lorenzo Carter from the Atlanta Falcons. Carter, a former third-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft, is expected to bring a much-needed spark to a Titans defense looking to strengthen its pass rush and overall playmaking ability.
Last season recap:
Carter, who spent the 2024 season with the Falcons, has been a steady presence on the field. Last season, he combined for 32 total tackles, including 9 assists on tackles. His versatility and athleticism make him a key addition to the Titans’ defensive unit, capable of lining up in multiple positions and providing pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
How he will impact the Titans:
Throughout his career, Carter has demonstrated an ability to disrupt plays and make critical stops. His experience in a 3-4 defensive system under the Falcons will likely complement the Titans’ defensive strategy, where he can excel as a pass rusher and in coverage situations.
Setting the edge with a tone in the AFC South:
As the Titans gear up for the 2025 season, Carter’s addition is seen as a move to give energy and depth into a defense that has shown flashes of greatness but lacked consistency at times. With his ability to set the edge and impact plays in both the running and passing games, Carter is poised to play a key role in the Titans’ quest for a playoff spot.
Summary:
With a mix of youth and experience, the Titans are looking to solidify their defense, and the addition of Lorenzo Carter offers exactly the type of boost needed to improve their overall performance. The linebacker’s strong work ethic and ability to get after the quarterback will make an immediate impact on Tennessee’s defense as they aim to contend in a competitive AFC South.
Join the Community:
