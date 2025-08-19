Texas Football Player Says the Matchup vs Georgia 'Doesn't Stand Out'
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. says the Longhorns' matchup vs Georgia 'doesn't standout'.
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns provided two epic showdowns last season. One took place in Austin, and the other was an overtime thriller in the SEC Championship game. Georgia took both matchups, and the two teams will face off again this season in November in Athens.
However, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill doesn't exactly have the Georgia game circled on his calendar.
The star linebacker was asked on Tuesday which games on the schedule stood out, and Hill did not mention Georgia. Instead, he rattled off Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Florida and Oklahoma.
Georgia wasn't the only notable omission, either. Texas A&M is one of Texas' biggest rivals and they weren't mentioned either. Georgia isn't a major rival of Texas' or even a rival at that, but the majority of college football fans likely have the November matchup circled.
During last season's matchups, Georgia picked up wins in both games. However, this season, both teams will have new starting quarterbacks. Gunner Stockton saw action against Texas during the SEC Championship game, filling in for Carson Beck in the second half. Arch Manning, of course, rotated in for Texas in both matchups last season for the Longhorns.
Georgia and Texas are scheduled to play on Nov. 15 this season. It is the first time Texas will have traveled to Athens in program history. A time has not been set for the matchup either, as it is considered a flex game.
